Pope’s advisor says Evo Morales has millions in Vatican Bank

Part II of Narco-Socialist Cartel: Morales, the Pope and the Chaos in Bolivia

There has been much talk about Julian Assange and other whistleblowers in recent times. In this article, I explore the work of a far more important whistleblower the establishment don’t want you to know about. What follows is the true story of a conspiracy involving drugs, child abuse and money laundering on a colossal scale by a gang of class traitors with their sights on global domination.

From his exile in Mexico, recently ousted Bolivian president Evo Morales called for UN intervention to stop what he describes as “genocide” of his supporters by the US-backed interim regime of Jeanine Áñez.

He has also called upon Pope Francis to help mediate in Bolivia’s political crisis. Morales has a good relationship with the Roman pontiff. He presented Pope Francis with a cross which had a hammer and sickle attached to it when the pontiff visited Bolivia in 2015, an act of sacrilege which outraged many Catholics — except Pope Francis.

But Morales reportedly has an important connection with the Vatican city which the international press has ignored. According to Argentinian deacon Jorge Sonannte, a former Vatican intelligence agent and advisor to Pope Francis, Morales has an account in the Vatican bank which contains €244,250 000. His former girlfriend and Israeli agent, Gabriela Zapata has €135,000 000 stacked away and the Bolivian Vice- President Álvaro Garcia Linera has a modest €17,000,000. Morales’s son also has an account there.

Other Latin American leaders and former presidents such as Nicolás Maduro, Daniel Ortega, Raphael Correa, Michelle Bachelet, Lula da Silva and Christina Kirchner and the newly-elected President of Argentina Alberto Fernandez all allegedly have large accounts in the Vatican bank too.

The accusations seem far-fetched. Could they really be true?

Sonannte says the International Red Cross is the principal vehicle for this network of money laundering. The Red Cross has been mired in corruption for years. After the 2010 Haiti earthquake, $ 500 million destined for poor relief disappeared.

In 2014, Sonannte claims to have found coffers full of money in the Vatican Bank which had been delivered by the International Red Cross. Argentinian businessman, Lazaro Baez’s name was written on the boxes. Baez was a business associate of Nestor and Kristina Kirchner, former presidents of Argentina. He has been accused of many cases of corruption and money laundering.

Jorge Sonnante

Sonannte in an apparent selfie with Pope Francis

So, who is this Vatican intelligence agent and why have we not heard about him? Jorge Sonannte is a 46-year-old Argentinian deacon who was appointed Pontifical Advisor and Investigator by the Pope on 12 April 2013. Sonannte had served in an official capacity in the Church since the age of 15, and had served under Cardinal Quarracino of Buenos Aires before being promoted to positions of higher responsibility in the Church when he was a student in theology in the Catholic University of Argentina.

He claims to know Pope Francis (Jorge Bergolio) since 1992 and there is a picture of what appears to be him assisting at Jorge Bergoglio’s ordination as bishop of Buenos Aires.

In 1996 Sonnante trained in financial intelligence and polygraphy in Israel with the Israeli intelligence service, Mossad. He is fluent in English, French, Italian, Portuguese, German and Ukrainian. He also reads Latin and Hebrew.

He also claims to have an MSOC in Face Recognition from Greenwich University completed in 2016. Sonnante trained with Stephane Hessel in France in 2004 and set up the Indignados movement in Argentina in 2012 to protest the corruption of President Kirchner’s government. He was a close associate of Peronist politician Momo Venegas and campaigned with him.

As Pontifical Investigator Sonnante would be privy to highly secret and classified information. Among his official duties, the deacon was in charge of investigations into paedophilia in the Church. Sonnante says he already served as a spy under Cardinal Quarracino who was outspoken in his condemnation of homosexuality in the Church.

However, he soon discovered that, far from taking action against those corrupt clerics, Pope Francis protected and even promoted them.

In 2018, he published documents relating to former Secretary of the Pope Fabián Pedacchio whom he had investigated. Pedacchio’s computer had been confiscated by Italian police in 2013 for possession of child pornography. He had also maintained profiles on gay dating sites. Sonannte produced a detailed report advising the Pope to remove him from the Church. But the Pope promoted him!

Sonnante was interviewed in October 2018 by Journalist and current Minister of Communication in Bolivia Roxana Lizárraga. He showed her what he claimed was the proof of Morales’s bank account in the IOR, Institutum Pro Operibus Religionis, the Institute for Religious Works, the official name of the Vatican bank.

According to these documents, the former Bolivian president currently holds almost €225 million in the IOR. A copy of the document in Spanish is included above.

Sonnante on left being ordained by Cardinal Burke on 21 February, 2015 in Florence.

Sonannte’s revelations are difficult to believe. Surely, this is a plot by the right-wing opposition against Latin America’s leftist leaders? After all, aren’t these leaders opposed by the United States and the European Union? Didn’t Sonannte train in Israel? The Pope has said the Vatican would recognise a Palestinian state, so surely this is a Mossad psyop to take down a progressive Pontiff who supports anti-imperialist causes?

I have shown in my last article that Evo Morales was not in any real sense a threat to the imperial elite. As for Zionists, the Vatican has been under the control of the Jews since they infiltrated it in Vatican II through the work of Jules Isaac, overturning almost 2000 years of Catholic teaching on Judaism.

So the anti-Zionist argument won’t work when it comes to the only real enemy the Jews ever really had: the Roman Catholic Church.

On the contrary, the fact Sonannte was trained in Israel strongly militates in his favour. It shows that he was not considered a traditionalist but a reliable conservative “Vatican II man” who could be trusted to work at the highest level. In other words, he was sufficiently discrete and obedient to be given positions of power in the Church. Had he been someone with links to Saint Pius X traditionalists, he would never have gained the trust of what is ultimately an anti-Catholic pope. His political activities in the Indignados movement would not have been something which would have worried Bergoglio either. The Indignados movement, led by Stephane Hessel, and perhaps also backed by globalist elites, was not a real threat to the current political order.

Given the fact that globalist elites love Pope Francis, the idea of an elite-planned conspiracy against Pope Francis is absurd. Even if the story were fake news, it would surely be worthy of note, given the fact that the current Bolivian Minister of Communication and some of Latin America’s most respected journalists such as the multiple-award-winning Herbin Hoyos believe it to be true. Of course, “respected journalists” is a highly ideological term. We should never trust any journalist.

Why have the Western media ignored this story? Wouldn’t it be a perfect demonisation tool for the New York Times against Morales? Or better still, a publicity stunt in favour of the Pope showing how his good work is being tarnished by fake news? There are many articles circulating on social media claiming that the New York Times is “supporting the coup”. On the contrary, the New York Times has been discretely defending the achievements of the deposed president. We will see below why the New York Times has a soft spot for Morales.

Mainstream media in Latin America have denounced Sonannte’s revelations as “fake news”. Vatican officials have said that the deacon is trying to damage Pope Francis’ papacy. But why? What evidence is there for a conspiracy against Pope Francis?

The international establishment media and globalist elites love the pope; it is the reason why few people have heard of the grave accusations made by former Papal Nuncio to the United States Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò on 28 August 2018 that the Roman pontiff covered up many child sexual abuse cases.

Sonannte says he worked on many of the dossiers which formed the basis of Viganò ‘s accusations against the Pope. He was also instrumental in the recent conviction of Cardinal Pell. Instead of investigating the devastating revelations of child abuse made by Archbishop Viganò, the Western media smeared the cleric as a “homophobe.”

Viganò and Sonannte are now living under police protection in undisclosed locations due to death threats they have received.

Is it fake news?

There is so much fake news circulating on the internet nowadays, much of it from the mainstream media, it is becoming increasingly difficult to source information. So we need to examine closely the case against Sonannte.

A twitter account called Desdemona_jna was the first to claim that Sonannte was fake. The “journalist,” whose identity is undisclosed, published a link to the website New Liturgical Movement which contained a picture of Sonnante which dated the photo Sonannte had used to prove his ordination as 21st November 2009. The article was published on 8 December 2009 and was apparently written by Shawn R. Tribe.

Shawn R Tribe’s article shows the photo Sonannte uses to prove his ordination on 21 February 2015 in the Chiesa di Ognissanti, Florence, Italy, by Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke. How is this possible? Sonannte’s photo only shows the back and side of his head, so it is not immediately clear if it is actually he, but closer inspection strongly indicates, in my view, that it is.

What we need here is more information about the men in the photo? Who are they? If the man on the left is not Sonnante, the who is he? Is the Vatican so incompetent that it could not even produce a proper, professional debunking of the deacon?

Sonannte himself published a video exposing Desdemona as a troll. That was also confirmed by the aforementioned Colombian investigative journalist Herbin Hoyos. It was a badly executed smear operation to discredit the Argentinian deacon. The article published by Tribe claims it is getting its information from an “Italian blog” called Rinascimento Sacro. But when you click on the link, you come to a domain name page where the internet address is for sale at $350. Worse still, the URL for the Rinascimento Sacro site leads to a Japanese porn site!

At the end of the article, it says “To see all the photos, please see their photoset.” However, when you click on the link, it is impossible to open the page. The URL of the link actually leads to a Slideshare of female genital mutilation. Is New Liturgical Movement a Catholic website or something else?

So who is this Shawn R. Tribe? The fake news piece was originally signed by Shawn R. Tribe. But after the video was exposed by Sonannte, the name changed to Shawn Tribe. Why was the name changed? Did the author spell his name wrong or did someone hack the website in order to create fake news?

Shawn Tribe is apparently the founder and former editor of New Liturgical Movement journal. I tried contacting the author but the email link on the website is not active. On Facebook, there are several people with that name and many of them have two or three, sometimes even four Facebook pages. Is Shawn a tribe?

New Liturgical Movement claims to be a traditionalist journal which advocates a return of Latin mass and Gregorian chant. But this seems like a queer form of traditionalism. From 2013-2015, its editor was Jeffrey Tucker, the gay-friendly associate of homosexual priest Robert Sirico.

In an interview I conducted with Sonannte, he told me he had also investigated Sirico and denounced him as a paedophile. But Francis did nothing. Sirico is the founder of Acton Institute, a right-wing neoconservative think tank which promotes neoliberalism and unbridled capitalism, an ideology diametrically opposed to Catholic social doctrine.

Sirico was advising President Reagan during the 1980s when the Banco Ambrosiano, the former Vatican bank run by the P2 Masonic lodge, was funding both Nicaragua’s Somoza regime and the Sandinista revolution. For background on Sirico, I strongly recommend Thomas J Herron’s article in Culture Wars magazine.

The most effective way to discredit Sonannte in Latin America would be to use a reputable Catholic website which Latin American researchers would not be likely to investigate. I am assuming the editors of the website had no idea it was hacked and they will provide the public with an explanation and Mr Sonannte with an apology; or better still, they will prove that the deacon is a fraud.

Sonannte was apparently ordained in Chiesa di Ognissanti, Florence on 21 February 2015 by Cardinal Raymond Burke. Although he was not a member of the Argentinian Society of St Peter (FSSP), Burke insisted that he be ordained with members of that society in Florence, Italy.

This is where all the confusion lies. Surely, Cardinal Burke could have clarified all of this by now? We simply need to know if the man in the picture is who is says he is and if Burke has any recollection of all this. Is there is a document to prove it?

That is why Colombian priest Father Elvis Ruiz Silva, a new member of the Society of Saint Peter in Buenos Aires, publicly stated he did not know Sonannte. Silva had been fed the fake post from the New Liturgical Movement website. Silva could have made the effort of contacting Sonannte and finding out for himself. One of the reasons the Church is in ruins is because too many priests are cowards who are too afraid to take a stand in the defence of the truth. He posts three important links to Desdemona blog. It is claimed there for example that the photo of Sonnante with Pope Francis is fake and was photoshopped from another occasion. The pose of Francis in the link looks identical to the pose in the Sonannte selfie. So he must be fake?

It is impossible to say without more sophisticated analysis of the two photos. There is a discrepancy between the angle in the Pope’s gaze in the two pictures.

Part of the problem with fake news in the digital age is that images can be created, manipulated, photoshopped in all kinds of ways. The links used by Elvis Ruiz Silva refer to Desdemona. But who is this journalist? Why does she hide her identity? This debunking work should have been done by the mainstream media with reputable and competent journalists. The problem of verification is compounded by the fact that if that amount of money was laundered in the Vatican, the network of intelligence agents at their disposal would be capable of the most sophisticated psychological operations.

Another possibility is this: Sonnante could be part of a counter-intelligence operation by the Vatican to leak false information so as to discredit Archbishop Vigano’s grave accusations of the cover-up of child abuse. But would that be an intelligent and effective strategy? Yes, if it was widely diffused in the mainstream media– “fake deacon claims Pope Francis covered up corruption”. In other words, if Sonnante were part of a counter-intelligence operation, a highly sophisticated psyop, it would surely have made headlines, unless it was only intended for purely Latin American purposes.

But if one reads J.H Sire’s book The Dictator Pope, he cites many sources denouncing Bergoglio’s corruption, including embezzlement of money. He describes the Francis papacy as the “most tyrannical and corrupt in modern times.” For example, much of what Sonnante told me about Pedacchio is corroborated by Sire.

Another possibility is that he’s just a highly sophisticated mythomaniac. Such people have existed in the past, and they often have an extraordinary capacity to deceive. We can only hope that the New Liturgical Movement website will clarify this affair for us. In ecclesiastical and theological matters, the golden rule is to verify, verify, verify. If this is fake news, then we will have to accept that while there is certainly a conspiracy to protect Francis, there may also be one to discredit him.

This is possibly one of the biggest scandals in the history of the Church, yet no one in the English-speaking world knows about it.

Bolivian television Hora 23 Bolivisión interviewed Bryan Peñaranda from the Fe de Voces Catolicas on 18 October 2019 who simply said everything Sonannte said was false. He did not show any proof of the deacon’s falsity. His body language, however, strongly indicated that he did not believe what he was saying.

The documents revealed by Jorge Sonannte are, he claims, under investigation by judicial and criminal agencies all over the world. If he really was making everything up, the Vatican would surely have used its connections in the mainstream media to discredit him.

As I write, news has just come in that the Vatican invested millions in promoting a gay film about Elton John! The concept of sede vacante, that the Seat of Peter is vacant, was first proposed by Mexican Jesuit Joaquín Sáenz y Arriaga to described the usurpation of the Church by Pope Paul VI. What we are seeing today is a result of those heresies.

After all, when Bergoglio was accused by Archbishop Viganò, he practically admitted the media would cover it up for him! Since then, the New York Times has tried to discredit Vigano’s revelations as “alt-right” propaganda!

I managed to make contact with the Argentinian deacon while researching this article. His location is currently unknown and he is under 24-hour police protection due to death threats from the mafia in the Vatican. We communicated in French, Spanish and English. He has an impressive mastery of all three languages. This is the type of profile made for intelligence work.

The white-washing alliance

Many people will be familiar with the penchant for wearing white shirts among “progressive” Latin American leaders. One of the recent geopolitical developments in Latin America is ALBA alliance which consists of Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, Bolivia and formerly Ecuador.

The idea of a geopolitical alliance of Latin American nations resisting US imperialism is certainly a good thing. After all, no one can doubt the fact that Washington has generally been a bad neighbour and a bully in Latin America since the implementation of the Monroe doctrine in 1823.

But according to Sonannte, the white shirts symbolise a little secret carefully guarded against the public by Latin America’s leftist elites: money laundering.

The acronym ALBA, Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (Spanish: Alianza Bolivariana para los Pueblos de Nuestra América ) was chosen because albus in Latin means white; and it is the colour of purification in ecclesiology. Going by its Spanish title, the acronym should be ABPNA.

The Pope wears a white soutane and many of the Latin American leaders involved in the Vatican bank money laundering regularly wear white shirts, because they are all white-washing dirty money through the Vatican bank.

A key aspect of Freemasonry involves the mocking of the public and it is likely that most of these leaders and perhaps even the Pope himself is a Freemason, along with every post-conciliar “Pope”.

The Bolivian Minister of Communication Roxana Lizárraga is being demonised by ignorant journalists and activists for saying that journalists provoking “sedition” in Bolivia’s crisis will be punished according to the law. What she meant is that deliberate attempts to spread fake news provoking riots and public disorder will be considered criminal acts. We will look at some of those criminal acts in the next article.

Lizárraga has said we are living through a third world war: the information war. Far from being simply a US-backed coup in Bolivia, the regime change is in many respects part of a major awakening. Hundreds of thousands of people who voted to get Morales and his cronies out of government were fans of Lizárraga’s Roxana Ahora show.

Morales was fully aware that Bolivian justice officials were studying the documents Sonannte had given them. With the DEA and other international agencies on his back, he knew it was only a matter of time before he would be arrested.

I referred in the last article to the meeting which reportedly took place a few months before the crisis in Bolivia between General Kalimans, Luis Almagro and Cuban Ambassador Zamorra — a meeting which Lizárraga described as suspicious. We don’t know what was discussed in those meetings. But it is possible that arrangements were being made for Morales to escape to Mexico if he failed to be reelected without contestation.

From a left-wing perspective, using drugs to fight an imperialist war could be justified if the end justifies the means. But if you rely on the complicity of financial elites, what good is your cause?

Morales protected by Israel?

The notion of a Zionist plot against Morales becomes all the more absurd when you consider who his real friends are.

Evo Morales was given the freedom of Mexico City by its major Claudia Scheinbaum. She is the first Jewish major of Mexico and is a close friend of Andres Manuel López Óbrador’s (AMLO) wife. According to veteran left-wing journalist Alfredo Jalife Rahme and co-founder of the President’s party Morena, she is an asset of the Rockefeller Foundation and financier George Soros. She also has close links to the wealthy Jewish Kabbaz dynasty.

Jalife says it is absolutely scandalous that such a woman could be considered left-wing. Elvira Daniel Kabbaz, a Jewish billionaire, is a key supporter of AMLO. Another powerful Jewish woman is Yeidckol Polevnsky, who is president of the ruling Morena party.

Scheinbaum will ensure Morales’s protection as the Mexican City police force is trained by the Israelis. The extent of Israeli penetration in Mexico recently became apparent when it was revealed that all of the officials of the Pemex oil company were being spied upon by Israeli intelligence company Black Cube.

The murder of two Israeli gangsters on 30 July by members of the Jalisco Nueva Generatión Cartel (JNGC) also brought public scrutiny of Israel’s criminal activities in Mexico. Words seemed to get stuck in Mexican President AMLO’s mouth recently when a journalist asked him about Israel’s intelligence operations in the country.

According to Jorge Santa Cruz, the Under- Secretary of State, Ricardo Saucedo Peralta, the man in charge of Mexican security, worked for an Israeli intelligence company. Mexican intelligence reports show that former Mossad agents have been heavily involved in training drug cartels and supplying them with weapons.

Academic John Ackerman,, a fellow of the Open Society Foundation, is a major supporter of Morales in Mexico. These leftist academics, linked to powerful Jewish interests, are the architects of the New Left’s positive image in Latin America.

Israel’s controversial activities in Mexico have a long history. In October 2001, two Israelis were arrested after they had entered the Mexican Congress disguised as photographers. The Israelis were armed with hand grenades and explosives. The story was widely covered in the Mexican press at the time and in Russia’s Pravda, but it has never been fully investigated. The two Israelis were later released.

La Voz de Atzlan reported that the Israeli Embassy:

” used heavy-handed measures to have the two Israelis released. Very high-level emergency meetings took place between Mexican Secretary of Foreign Relations Jorge Gutman, General Macedo de la Concha and a top Ariel Sharon envoy who flew to Mexico City specially for that purpose. Elías Luf of the Israeli Embassy worked night and day and their official spokeswoman Hila Engelhart went into high gear after many hours of complete silence. What went on during those high levels meetings no ones knows, but many in Mexico are in disbelief at their release. Guns and any kind of explosive are highly illegal for Mexican citizens and the fact that these two Israelis had them inside the Mexican Congress makes their release highly suspect. “

The newspaper suggested that General Macedo de la Concha’s links with Israel might have been a factor in the men’s release. The parallel with the suspicious activities of Israelis — many of whom were arrested on terrorism charges — during the 11 September 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States is noteworthy.

Silencing opposition

Few high-ranking officials in Mexico dare criticise state complicity in the drug trade. On 24 May 1993 Cardinal Juan Jesús Posadas Ocampo was shot dead in his car in Guadalajara International Airport, along with six other people. The official government explanation for his death is that he was caught in a cross-fire between rival drug gangs. But his lawyers found no evidence of cross-fire. Cardinal Posadas had been an outspoken critic of the US/Mexico free trade agreement and the complicity of President Carlos Salinas de Gortari’s regime in drug trafficking.

He had apparently received death threats before his murder. Lawyer Jesus Becerra Pedrote wrote a book in 2014 claiming that the Salinas regime was behind the murder. Attorney General Raphael Macedo de la Concha was in charge of the investigation. He was accused by Posadas’s successor Cardinal Sandoval of lacking political will to investigate the case. Cardinal Sandoval believes it was a government conspiracy. Raphael Macedo de la Concha is currently the military attaché at the Mexican embassy in Rome. Has Pope Francis asked him about the case?

AMLO’s slim socialism

Many on the Left hailed Mexican president AMLO’s recent election as a “victory for the people” against neoliberalism. That’s also what neoliberals thought! One of AMLO’s chief backers is Carlos Slim, the world’s second-richest man. Slim’s original name is Salem. He is of Lebanese extraction.

Slim made his money in the 1980s during the disastrous neoliberal regime of Salinas who is deservedly considered to be one of the most corrupt leaders in modern history. Salinas and his brother Raul robbed Mexicans of billions of dollars when they sold off state enterprises during the 1990s. Raul was later imprisoned for murder and Carlos went into exile in Dublin in 1994.

A recent Telesur report revealed that the secret of Slim’s success is the cocaine trade. More embarrassing still for AMLO’s leftist fans is the fact that Slim’s brother was an intelligence officer with the Federal Security Department during the dirty war of the 1970s when leftists were being kidnapped, tortured, murdered and disappeared.

Referring to leaked emails from DEA agents, Telesur says ” most of the fortune that is attributed to Slim actually belongs to one of Mexico’s biggest thieves, former President Carlos Salinas de Gortari.”

So Slim is a frontman for Salinas de Gortari. Slim has not disguised his support for AMLO. There is nothing better for Slim’s business than a good petty-bourgeois socialist who wants to legalise drugs!

In a eulogy of the Mexican leader Andre Vlchek says ” Only a genius can break, without terrible casualties, the deadly embrace of the United States. And many believe that President-elect Obrador is precisely such a leader. ” No, Mr Vlchek, AMLO is a puppet; Salinas is the genius!

Salinas and Slim

When Mexican journalist Diego Enrique Osorno was researching for his recent biography of Carlos Slim, all of the politicians he interviewed said they would not be quoted for fear of their lives. Slim is the most feared man in Latin America.

Slim currently owns the biggest stake in the New York Times which makes him Donald Trump’s number one enemy. Trump has admitted that Slim is behind many of the lies against him. The Mexican gangster is close to the Clintons and has been involved, along with Soros, in trafficking migrants into Europe and the United States. Effective US/Mexican border control would be costly for the cartels and their boss Slim.

Salinas/Slim will provide the protection for Morales and the Latin American leftists through their vast wealth and a network of NGOs and useful idiots which wreak havoc on any regime which threatens their interests.

With Israeli-trained police protection in Mexico, Morales is probably out of danger. Were he to be tried in La Paz as interim Interior Minister Arturo Murillo wants, it would be the trail of the century, as the entire globalist network of drug and human trafficking from the Vatican to the Clinton mafia would be exposed. Or perhaps not. The new regime is calling on the Israelis to help them fight off the leftists. Whether it is Zionism or anti-zionism, there seems to be no escape from political Judaism.

Cardinal Juan Sandoval explained candidly to Lifesite news recently what he believes the globalist mafia want. He said:

“An Anglo-Zionist elite, which is very dominant over organisations like the UN and others, have a plan to arrive at a new order. And the new order is a one-world government: one economy, one culture and one religion by which they will eliminate the Christian faith.”

AMLO agrees with him. On 31 December 2016, he tweeted that he had met with Britain’s Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn to discuss the possibility of setting up a world government.

When the Pope’s intelligence officials whistle and top cardinals confirm that the New World Order conspiracy theory is a conspiracy fact, wise men take note. But what do the fools say?

Leftist imperialists

The 850“intellectuals” writing to the Guardian denouncing the coup in Bolivia, including John Pilger and Noam Chomsky, are the unwitting accomplices of the evilest group of people the world has probably ever known. Let that be on the record.

But they are not all fools. Some know exactly what they are doing. Among the signatories is anthropologist Stuart Rockefeller, director of Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors and grandson of oligarch Nelson Rockefeller. Rockefeller did much of his research in Bolivia and is a key supporter of the deposed “socialist.”

What all of this means

Educated Catholics will not be surprised by these revelations. Our Lady of Good Success, Fatima and many more apparations predicted it would happen. It is the reason why a proper and rational debate about the nature of the papacy is now more urgent than ever. Few Catholics have even heard about the controversy surrounding the 1958 conclave and the Masonic objection to the election of Cardinal Siri as Pope Gregory XVII.

Theologian and composer, Peter Kwasniewski, a regular contributor to New Liturgical Movement journal, has been accused by traditional Catholics of attempting to muzzle that important debate.

By using so-called traditionalist websites to attack, misrepresent and caricature sedevacantist Catholics while contributing to a website linked to paedophiles like Sirico, Kwasniewski’s “traditional Catholicism” looks more like Vatican II protectionism. We have not even scratched the surface here of the alleged crimes of Jorge Bergoglio or “Pope” Francis as he calls himself.

Readers looking for an authoritative source on just how evil the Vatican II regime is, need to consult the late Father Luigi Vila’s Chiesa Viva magazine.

I’m still not sure where I stand on Jorge Sonnante’s authenticity. But fully agree with him when he says Jorge Bergoglio is a criminal who should be prosecuted for his crimes which, if Fr. Vila is to be believed, go far beyond money laundering and paedophilia.

Proofs of a Conspiracy

Father William Jenkins for the What Catholics Believe YouTube channel says something about Archbishop Viganò which could also apply to Jorge Sonannte, if his authenticity is finally confirmed.

I want to quote him extensively here to draw your attention to the crux of the matter concerning global elites and the tyranny they are imposing on humanity:

” We have a situation that is just incredibly bizarre, that we have a man who has stood up before the whole world basically, challenged Francis accusing him of being complicit in the sexual abuse crisis of his own clergy; that he knew about this, that he favoured it, that he actually fostered it by decisions he made, by the promotions he made. And then he disappears, goes into hiding and says he now has reason to fear for his life, that his life is in danger. And ever since he’s done this, we don’t hear his friends or his enemies saying, ‘His life isn’t in danger. He’s imagining this. Who would be threatening him? Certainly not Francis. Certainly not his fellow bishops and cardinals. Certainly not the homosexuals. He’s not in danger from any of them. Who does he imagine is trying to kill him?’ We don’t hear anyone saying that he is wrong in theory or arguing with the fact that he is in danger of death. Nobody has suggested that; not his friends, not his enemies, not his supporters, not his detractors.”

Fr Jenkins notes that not even Cardinal Ouellet in his letter to Viganò denies that his life is in danger.

“Why does he believe he is in danger and who is threatening him? What does he know that he is not saying? What does he know about what goes on in the Vatican? What does he know about what goes on with Francis? What does he know about what goes on with these bishops? What does he know that goes on with the homosexuals that has convinced him that he is now in danger of death? What has he seen go on in the Vatican behind those walls? Well, there are things that have happened over there that would give one reason to think that yes, one could be in danger of death for doing what Archbishop Viganò did.

And I don’t understand why there isn’t an uproar everywhere about the idea, just the very concept of the fact that you have a man, a novus ordo Archbishop who reveals something about Francis and is now hiding for his life. This is something I would think that would draw a lot of questions from everybody, saying ‘What is going on here. Why is this man afraid he is going to be killed and by whom? Nobody seems to be asking those questions; everybody just seems to be accepting it.”

Jenkins says that the Catholic media has only focused on the veracity of the accusations but that “what it really should be all about is that for saying this, this novus ordo archbishop is now on the run for his life, that he fears he will be killed by these people. That’s what this really should be all about.”

We are often told that if conspiracies existed, someone would blow the whistle, someone would produce documents proving them. Those documents are rarely found, and few men will risk their lives for the common good. Here we have documents and we have an insider. Like Vigano, his life is in danger.

But I want you to consider a fundamental difference between this type of whistleblower and someone like Julian Assange whose work I have criticised for many years. This man actually believes in something. What does Assange believe in? Does Assange believe in truth? His record shows he doesn’t and never has.

I strongly disagree with Sonannte when he says he believes that Bergolio is the problem and not Ratzinger and his predecessors since Vatican II. The problem goes back to Roncalli!

But it is precisely because I disagree with him on the generalities that I am inclined to credit, albeit cautiously what he says in the particulars because he would never have got near Bergoglio is he hadn’t had the profile he claims to have. But we will have to return to this issue as the story develops.

The New World Order conspiracy Cardinal Sandoval speaks about did not start with Freemasonry. It started in Jerusalem among the Pharisees. When Our Lord was brought before them during his trial in the Sanhedrin, he said:

“I spake openly to the world; I ever taught in the synagogue, and in the temple, whither the Jews always resort; in secret have I said nothing” John 18.20

It is time to speak openly to the world about the crimes of these hellhounds. Men who are in Christo only fear the Judgement, not death; and the judgement on these liars and thieves, these monsters who rape and murder innocent children will bring something far beyond any pain they could ever inflict. So now you know why Evo Morales, a man who worships Pachamama, is calling on his buddy Bergoglio to help him back to power.

In the next article, I will describe the Media-NGO complex which created the “pink tide” leftist illusion in Latin America. I will then describe in part 4 what the real political and ideological problem in Latin America is and how to fix it. Meanwhile, pray for Jorge Sonannte and please support journalists who tell you the truth.